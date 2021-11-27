Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $144.32 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $98.90 and a 1 year high of $153.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

