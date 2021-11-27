ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ: COFS) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ChoiceOne Financial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.28% 9.64% 1.03% ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million $15.61 million 9.49 ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.31

ChoiceOne Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services rivals beat ChoiceOne Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

