Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

NYSE:CB opened at $184.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.