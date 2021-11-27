CIBC Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.92.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

