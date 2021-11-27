Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

