Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 13.87 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.62

Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp rivals beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

