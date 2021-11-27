Cipher (CPR) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Cipher has a total market cap of $117,096.29 and $2,235.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 0% against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.75 or 0.00387419 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014970 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.20 or 0.01240463 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

