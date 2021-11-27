Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 33,154 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.61 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

