Citigroup Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $320.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.36.

ETSY stock opened at $291.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a twelve month low of $148.53 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

