Citigroup Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $170.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Shares of J stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

