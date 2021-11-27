Citigroup Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $308.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $280.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.59.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $284.21 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

