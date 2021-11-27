Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

WG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.07).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 200.10 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.47. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

