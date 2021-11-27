Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.
WG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.07).
Shares of WG opened at GBX 200.10 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.47. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
