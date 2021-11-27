Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

