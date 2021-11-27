Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,960 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 394,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

