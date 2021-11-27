Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.