Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of NexGen Energy worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

