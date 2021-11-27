Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

