Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. Research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

