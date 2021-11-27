Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.62

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.62 and traded as low as C$80.97. Cogeco shares last traded at C$81.38, with a volume of 22,331 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGO. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.