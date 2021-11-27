Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $39.18 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

