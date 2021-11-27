Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

