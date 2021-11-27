Comerica Bank Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $134,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

