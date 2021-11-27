Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.