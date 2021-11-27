Comerica Bank Sells 507 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

