Comerica Bank Sells 7,583 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xperi by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $4,648,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

