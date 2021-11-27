Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 5.95 $354.06 million $4.65 15.17 Chemung Financial $88.03 million 2.40 $19.26 million $5.37 8.44

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commerce Bancshares and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $67.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.98%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62% Chemung Financial 27.18% 12.53% 1.06%

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

