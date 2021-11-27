Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

