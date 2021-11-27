Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $513.51 million 5.26 $121.17 million $4.66 17.53 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.84 $32.19 million $2.55 9.47

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Independent Bank and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.40% 9.06% 1.12% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Independent Bank pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Civista Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

