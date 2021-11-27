Compass Group’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,512.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,654.68. The stock has a market cap of £25.93 billion and a PE ratio of 72.68. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

