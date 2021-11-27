Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $25.96 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $683.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.75%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

