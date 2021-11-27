Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,001.03

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,001.03 and traded as high as C$2,246.35. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,194.86, with a volume of 38,017 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSU. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,335.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,166.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,001.03. The firm has a market cap of C$46.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 66.6499953 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.