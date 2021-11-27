ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $683,330.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $683,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95.

Shares of WISH opened at $3.92 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

