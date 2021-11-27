Contrasting Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet $385.51 million 20.75 -$114.98 million ($1.14) -55.70

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet -31.00% -24.57% -14.39%

Risk & Volatility

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75

Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

