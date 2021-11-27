Contrasting PetVivo (PETV) & The Competition

PetVivo (OTCMKTS: PETV) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PetVivo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PetVivo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo Competitors 1005 4144 7536 202 2.54

PetVivo currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 -$3.52 million -8.67 PetVivo Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.70

PetVivo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22% PetVivo Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo competitors beat PetVivo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

