Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

