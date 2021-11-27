Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Tops $6.25 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and approximately $413.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.74 or 0.00050326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.79 or 0.98617492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00635481 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,046,206 coins and its circulating supply is 225,261,603 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

