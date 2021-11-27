Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

