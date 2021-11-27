Courier Capital LLC Invests $327,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $546.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.74 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

