Courier Capital LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

KDP opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.