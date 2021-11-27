Courier Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

