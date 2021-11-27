Cowen Lowers Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

