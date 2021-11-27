Craig Hallum Boosts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $32.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

GENI stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $3,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

