Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.34% of Crane worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 618,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,146,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $100.09 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

