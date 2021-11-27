Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $645.53. 61,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.55. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $292.46 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

