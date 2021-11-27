Credit Suisse AG Acquires 359 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Lovesac worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

LOVE opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

