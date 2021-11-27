Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

