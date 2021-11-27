Credit Suisse AG Has $588,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QCR were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

QCRH opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

