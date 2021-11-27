Credit Suisse AG Invests $595,000 in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 11.46% of Real Brokerage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

