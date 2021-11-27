Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,597 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

