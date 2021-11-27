Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,079 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Myers Industries worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.47 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $741.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.50%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

